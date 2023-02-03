2,263 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,931. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

