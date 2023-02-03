1peco (1PECO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,715.16

1peco (1PECO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. 1peco has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and approximately $1,715.16 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00420924 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.22 or 0.28710292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00466144 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.