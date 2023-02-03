1eco (1ECO) Tops One Day Volume of $1,044.98

1eco (1ECO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. 1eco has a total market cap of $49.29 million and $1,044.98 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1eco has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

