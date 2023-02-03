1,954 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 193.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 286.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,991,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,711,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average of $287.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

