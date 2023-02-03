1,464 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

