13,217 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

