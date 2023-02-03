12,929 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 6.3 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

