Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

ADI stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

