Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.41. 1,511,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,881. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

