Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,398,381.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,353. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.46. 5,230,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a PE ratio of 627.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

