Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.28.

UPS traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,395. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $232.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

