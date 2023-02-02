Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 44,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 83,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.67. 7,705,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,558,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $131.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

