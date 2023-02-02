Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.55.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.65. 678,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

