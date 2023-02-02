Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 349,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,584. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

