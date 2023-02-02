Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

