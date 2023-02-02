Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.27. 3,810,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.