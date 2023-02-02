Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

YUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. 1,688,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

