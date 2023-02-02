Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE AUY opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

