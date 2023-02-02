Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
