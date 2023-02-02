XYO Hits Market Cap of $85.33 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $85.33 million and $1.28 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00220945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00647972 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,054,731.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.