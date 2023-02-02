Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 2.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

