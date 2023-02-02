Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 213,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 307,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $105.41. 667,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,492. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

