XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $306.73 million and $129,774.61 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00407396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.82 or 0.28599300 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00526783 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

