XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $20.85 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, XRP has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion and $1.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.