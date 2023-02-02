Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,933 shares of company stock valued at $346,058. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

