Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 16,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

