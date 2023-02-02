Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Xencor Stock Up 3.9 %

XNCR opened at $34.20 on Monday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after acquiring an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

