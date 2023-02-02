XDC Network Price Hits $0.0290 (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $400.49 million and $3.28 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,438,321 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.