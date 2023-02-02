X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 1.5%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80. 253,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 454,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

