Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.34

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 1835131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,471,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,831,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.