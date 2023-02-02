WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of WSFS Financial worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

