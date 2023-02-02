Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $88.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,112. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

