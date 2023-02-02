Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

