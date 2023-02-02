Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 34.4% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock remained flat at $68.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,688,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

