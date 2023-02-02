Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 60,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

