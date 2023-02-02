Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 328,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

