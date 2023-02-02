Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,724 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

