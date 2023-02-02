Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 646,813 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75.

