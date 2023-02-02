Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 108,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 328,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,110. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

