Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

