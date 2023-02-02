Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,673 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 297,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

