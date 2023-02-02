WOO Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $314.54 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $314.54 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,498,569 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

