White Pine Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $196.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,186,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

