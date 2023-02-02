White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 550,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,744.00, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

