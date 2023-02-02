White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

C stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 2,610,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,482,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

