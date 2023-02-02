White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 708,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

