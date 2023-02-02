White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Up 17.6 %

AVNW traded up $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $438.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.