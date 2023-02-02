White Pine Capital LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 1,372,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

