White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 274,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 284,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

