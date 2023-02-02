White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 73,125 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,125 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AxoGen worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,908 shares of company stock valued at $470,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

